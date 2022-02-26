Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some spots may fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, some spots could fall below zero. Winds becoming variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.