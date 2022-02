STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 341 PM EST SAT FEB 5 2022 /241 PM CST SAT FEB 5 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT... TONIGHT...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW...LIKELY IN THE EAST HALF. LOWS 12 TO 18 EXCEPT AROUND 6 INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IN THE FAR EAST. HIGHS 16 TO 29. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THE NIGHT. LOWS 4 TO 15...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EARLY. HIGHS 18 TO 27. MONDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS ZERO TO 10 ABOVE. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. HIGHS IN THE 30S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE 20S.