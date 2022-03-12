Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds becoming south to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming variable.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.