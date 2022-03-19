Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. The mildest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette. Temperatures will be colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light north to northeast wind.



Early to the middle of next week, rain or snow is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.