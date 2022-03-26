Tonight, lake effect snow showers (especially east of Marquette along and north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low to perhaps very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Low to perhaps very low wind chills possible in the morning. temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low to perhaps very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.