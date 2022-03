STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN CORRECTED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 356 PM EST SAT MAR 5 2022/256 PM CST SAT MAR 5 2022/ ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7AM EST SUNDAY FOR WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FAR EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN... TONIGHT...RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN TRANSITIONING TO A MIX OF SLEET AND SNOW AFTER MIDNIGHT FAR WEST. UP TO TWO INCHES OF SLEET AND SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE FAR WEST. A QUARTER TO A HALF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE AT THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS. LOWS 25 TO 33. SUNDAY...BREEZY. LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. A WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW IS POSSIBLE EARLY. HIGHS 30 TO 36. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 16 TO 24. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS 24 TO 30. MONDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 TO 12. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 30 TO 36. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 18 EXCEPT AROUND 12 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 24 TO 30. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 TO 12 EXCEPT ZERO TO 6 ABOVE INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE MID 20S.