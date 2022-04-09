Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts turning south to southwest.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Rain is possible (especially late). High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.