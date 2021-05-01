LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/1/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

