Tonight, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.