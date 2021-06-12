LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/12/2021

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.