LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/26/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind. 

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind. 

