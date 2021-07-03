LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/2/2021

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures will be in the Eastern U.P.) West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday (Independence Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temepratures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.