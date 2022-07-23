Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.