LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/24/2021

Tonight, clear skies and less humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

