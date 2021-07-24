LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/24/2021

Tonight, clear skies and less humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.