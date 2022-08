Tonight, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing (especially west of Marquette). Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a rain shower or two can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80 (locally cooler near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.