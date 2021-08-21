LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/21/2021

Tonight, clearing skies. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

