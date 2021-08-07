LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/7/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

