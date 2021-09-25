LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/25/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny with a few possible rain showers. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.