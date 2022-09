Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). Light and variable.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s.