LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/4/2021

Tonight, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Sunday night,  a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday (Labor Day), partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

