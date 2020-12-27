LOCAL 3 SATURDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/26/2020

Overnight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Light wind becoming southwest by dawn.



Sunday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming east to northeast to north to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, cloudy with some snow and some gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times sunshine. Some gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Wind chills will be in the single digits or below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold with possible very low wind chills. Low temperatures will range from around 10 below zero for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with snow. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with snow, a wintry mix, or rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, (New Year’s Eve), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday (New Year’s Day), a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.