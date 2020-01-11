Today, cloudy with on and off snow and wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.
Tonight, cloudy with snow and wind. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.
Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Monday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.
Monday night and Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.
Much colder temperatures are possible by the middle of the week with some snow.
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/11/2019
