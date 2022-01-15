Today, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some Eastern U.P. spots may stay in the single digits. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds and increasing wind. Lake effect snow showers are possible in the Eastern U.P. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas could fall below zero. Temperatures will rise into the single digits and teens during the overnight and early morning hours on Sunday. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust between 30 and 40 MPH near parts of Lake Superior.

Sunday, cloudy skies with snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to northwest late.

Monday, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing is possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.