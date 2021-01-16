LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2021

Today, cloudy with areas of snow. Rain or a wintry mix possible (especially along the Great Lakes and in the Eastern U.P.). Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures will be in the Eastern U.P.) North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. Light wind.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will rain from around 10 above for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right about the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind turning north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday through Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20.