LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020

Today, snow and some wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers and some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday and Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20.