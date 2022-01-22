Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will be turning colder in afternoon from west to east. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some areas could fall to at or below zero. Wind chills will be below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming north to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, perhaps well below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.