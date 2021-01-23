LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/23/2021

Today, lake effect snow in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind turning west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Light east to northeast wind.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light and variable wind.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.