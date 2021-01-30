LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). Light north to northeast wind.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). East to southeast to east to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.