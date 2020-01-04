LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/4/2019

Today, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing drizzle. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing drizzle. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, wind along with some snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind turning west 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 40 MPH or higher.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday and Friday. a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be around 30. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

