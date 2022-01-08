Today, cloudy with a chance of snow (especially in the Eastern U.P.). Windy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy. Turning much colder during the overnight. Temperatures by the early morning will range from at or below zero for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens in the Eastern U.P. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills are possible. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Very cold with very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will be below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. Very cold with very low to dangerous wind chills. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold with very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will be below zero, perhaps well below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday through Thursday, slowly moderating temperatures with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 20s to perhaps around 30. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.