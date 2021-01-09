LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/9/2021

Today, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens in some spots. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and a times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.