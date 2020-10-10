LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/10/2020

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some wind. Temperatures will range from the 40s closer to Lake Superior to the 50s near the Michigan/Wisconsin line. West to northwest becoming north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s closer to the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming south to southeast late.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperature will range from the 50s in the Eastern U.P. to the 60s in the Western U.P. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Western U.P. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind becoming west to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and some wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Friday, a slight chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.