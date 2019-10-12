LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/12/2019

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some 30s for inland areas of the Western U.P. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Snow is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, some 20s for inland areas of the Western U.P. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, around 30 for inland areas of the Western U.P. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.