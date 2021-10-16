LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2021

Today, lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect rain showers (mainly east of Marquette). Otherwise, clearing skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 30 or the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 or the 40s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, a few areas may fall into the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, a few areas may fall into the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.