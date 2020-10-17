LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/17/2020

Today, cloudy with rain and wind. Snow or a rain/snow mix is possible before the precipitation turns to all rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with wind and a chance of rain. Some snow could mix in. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s in the Western U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a few snow showers or rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night and Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s.



Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland).