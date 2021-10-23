LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/23/2021

Today, lake effect rain showers and it may mix with wintry precipitation. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect rain showers and it may mix with wintry precipitation. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a few lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 right along the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the in the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.