LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/24/2020

Today, some rain showers or snow showers closer to Lake Superior. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.