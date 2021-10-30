LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/30/2021

Today, partly cloudy. Some cloud cover is possible (especially in Marquette County). High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Winds becoming west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland (especially west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Early to the middle of this upcoming week, chilly temperatures with rain showers or snow showers at times. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Night temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland west of Marquette).