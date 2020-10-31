LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/31/2020

Today, windy with increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain west of Marquette in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH or higher, the strongest wind gusts will be along Lake Michigan east of Rapid River and along Lake Superior in Marquette and Alger counties.

Tonight, windy with rain showers. Rain will mix with and change to snow from west to east across the U.P. through the night. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, windy with snow showers. Accumulating snow is possible, especially west of Marquette. Reduced visibility is possible in the snow. Near steady temperatures in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind becoming north to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH. Winds could gust 50 to 60 MPH or higher in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior east of Marquette.

Sunday night, scattered snow showers with gusty winds. Low temperatures will in the 20s to around 30, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.