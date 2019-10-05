LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/5/2019

Saturday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, windy with cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, windy with a few rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.