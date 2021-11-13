LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/13/2021

Today, some snow showers that could mix with rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with snow showers. Rain could mix with the snow right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with snow showers that could mix with rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a few rain showers, or a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly cloudy. Wind possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Temperatures may turn chillier late next week.