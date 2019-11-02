LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/2/2019

Saturday, scattered rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, scattered rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, cloudy with rain showers or a possible rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s in some inland west spots. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, lake effect snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.