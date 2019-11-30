LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/30/2019

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of snow, a rain/snow mix, or freezing rain. Increasing wind, High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, snow and possible heavy snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, snow and possibly heavy snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some areas could fall into the teens. Near steady temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday night, a chance of snow early, then some clearing. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Final snow accumulation totals will be 6 to 12 in most locations with higher amounts possible. Locally smaller snow amounts will be possible closer to Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.