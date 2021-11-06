LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/6/2021

Today, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to perhaps mostly sunny west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. Light west to northwest wind.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.