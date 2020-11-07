LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/7/2020

Today, a mix of sun and clouds with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s, some Central U.P. and Western U.P. locations could reach into the 70s, locally cooler closer to Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s, some Central U.P. and Western U.P. locations could reach into the 70s, locally cooler closer to Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest inland Western U.P.). West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds possible. Near steady temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland Western U.P.). North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible turning west to northwest late.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.