LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/9/2019

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a chance of snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, temperatures will be turning colder throughout the day from north to south. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, single digits where there is some clearing. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.