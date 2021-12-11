Today, windy with snow. Clearing from west to east across the U.P. in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 PH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast to south to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.