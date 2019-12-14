LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019

Today, cloudy with a chance of snow or a light icy mix. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, temperatures will be turning colder in the late afternoon west of Marquette. Increasing winds in the late afternoon out of the north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds could cause some blowing snow in the lake effect effect snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens, single digits for inland areas of the Western U.P. Wind chills will be in the single digits or below zero.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero, around 10 above or the teens along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be 0 to -15. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, around 0 or the single digits along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.