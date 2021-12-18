Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.