Today, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.